Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 11,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. 5,581,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,702. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. Vertiv has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vertiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

