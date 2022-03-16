Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,673 shares during the period. TTEC accounts for about 2.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 1.02% of TTEC worth $43,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.27.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

TTEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

About TTEC (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.