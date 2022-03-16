Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -1.69. Virios Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Pridgen acquired 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $49,960.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 20,007 shares of company stock worth $113,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Virios Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.