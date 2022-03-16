Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.93. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 587,228 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $104.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,594,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 647,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

