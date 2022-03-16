Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.93. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 587,228 shares traded.
Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The firm has a market cap of $104.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.45.
About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
