Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Vistra by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 84,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -22.39%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

