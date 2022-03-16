Viveve Medical (VIVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Viveve Medical (Get Rating)
Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viveve Medical (VIVE)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.