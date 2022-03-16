Viveve Medical (VIVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Viveve Medical in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Viveve Medical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viveve Medical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Viveve Medical by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

