Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.84

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.50 ($45.60) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Voestalpine AG will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

