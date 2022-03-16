Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €210.00 ($230.77) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOW3. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €250.07 ($274.80).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €151.00 ($165.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion and a PE ratio of 4.22. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($277.14). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €177.66 and a 200 day moving average of €184.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

