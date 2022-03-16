Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($261.54) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €250.07 ($274.80).

VOW3 opened at €151.00 ($165.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($277.14). The business’s 50 day moving average is €177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €184.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

