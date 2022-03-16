Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE:VOR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $43.91.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 273,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,098,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vor Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vor Biopharma (VOR)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.