Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:VOR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $43.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 273,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,098,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

