Voyager Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.78 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00004183 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $461.56 million and $9.78 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00034908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00104152 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

