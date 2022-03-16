W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $580.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $510.55.

GWW stock opened at $497.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $487.37 and a 200-day moving average of $468.40. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $387.60 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

