Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMG. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock valued at $178,545,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

