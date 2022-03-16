Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 2,873 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF comprises 3.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,755,000 after buying an additional 571,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 91,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 205.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 369,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 248,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 847,915.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 169,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $36.24.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.