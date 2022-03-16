Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 476 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $196.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

