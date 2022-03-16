Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Shares of WM opened at $155.17 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.47 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.49%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

