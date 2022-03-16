Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $143.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.70 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.