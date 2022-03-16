Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 116,246.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $8,017,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1,568.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 148,543 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of ALK opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

