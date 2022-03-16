Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 85 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.95.

UNP stock opened at $260.13 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.