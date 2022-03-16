Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX):

3/8/2022 – Orthofix Medical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/4/2022 – Orthofix Medical was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

3/3/2022 – Orthofix Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

3/2/2022 – Orthofix Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

2/28/2022 – Orthofix Medical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2022 – Orthofix Medical was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Get Orthofix Medical Inc alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.