Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $24.00. The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 23 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WB. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Get Weibo alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.