Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) versus Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Head-To-Head Review

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wejo Group and Clarivate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clarivate $1.88 billion 5.25 -$270.45 million ($0.37) -38.97

Wejo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group N/A N/A N/A Clarivate -10.35% 4.62% 2.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.0% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wejo Group and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Clarivate 0 2 5 0 2.71

Wejo Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.30%. Clarivate has a consensus target price of $24.43, suggesting a potential upside of 69.41%. Given Wejo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than Clarivate.

Summary

Clarivate beats Wejo Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wejo Group (Get Rating)

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

