Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,840,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $959,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 28.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 463,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,989,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Shares of NSC opened at $268.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.80 and its 200 day moving average is $272.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

