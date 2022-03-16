Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 31.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,795 shares of company stock worth $7,275,333. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.