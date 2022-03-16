Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after buying an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,618,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after buying an additional 2,423,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,471,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,302,000 after acquiring an additional 296,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.10.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

