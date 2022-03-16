Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

