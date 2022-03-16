Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 278 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

