West Coast Financial LLC Invests $231,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after buying an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $62.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

