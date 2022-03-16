West Coast Financial LLC Sells 513 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after acquiring an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Marriott International by 65.2% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 547,298 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after purchasing an additional 459,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Shares of MAR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.83. 84,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

