Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.85. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 119,707 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $277.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 2.47.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)
Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
