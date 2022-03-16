Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.85. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 119,707 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $277.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 1.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 29.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

