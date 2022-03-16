Western Financial Corporation Buys 35 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $6.29 on Wednesday, hitting $434.33. 713,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,436,743. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.