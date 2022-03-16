Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

