Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

