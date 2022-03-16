Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$30.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of WTE stock opened at C$30.04 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$16.30 and a 1 year high of C$32.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

