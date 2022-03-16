WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $391.68 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00069584 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004967 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001020 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

