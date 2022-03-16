Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

WSR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. 4,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.39%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

