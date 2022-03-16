Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
