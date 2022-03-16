WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. 627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA – Get Rating) by 157.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

