WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 24th

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSEARCA:USFR opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $25.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 48.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,483,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,709 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 111,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 18.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period.

