WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.37

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.37 and last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 1135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEM. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

