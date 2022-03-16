Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,277. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

