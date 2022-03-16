Woonkly Power (WOOP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.60 Million

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Woonkly Power has a total market cap of $15.77 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woonkly Power coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woonkly Power has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00045147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.60 or 0.06674229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.17 or 1.00034013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Woonkly Power Profile

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

Buying and Selling Woonkly Power

