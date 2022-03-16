Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Workday by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Workday by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Workday by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $319,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,809,784. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $221.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,214.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

