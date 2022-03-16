Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 252,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 193.8 days.

WWLNF stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Worldline has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $96.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

