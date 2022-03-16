Xend Finance Price Tops $0.0816 on Major Exchanges (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $288,535.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.08 or 0.06680229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,968.64 or 1.00026430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

