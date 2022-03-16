Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Lifted to C at TheStreet

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $28.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 32,507 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

