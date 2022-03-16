Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

XERS has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 269,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,573,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

