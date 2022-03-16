Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:XLO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. 20,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,054. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13.

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

