Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

XTNT remained flat at $$0.64 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,137. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Xtant Medical has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $55.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XTNT. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xtant Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 90,229 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

