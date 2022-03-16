Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.30 million-$97.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.77 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YEXT. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,022,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,759. The company has a market capitalization of $872.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Yext by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Yext by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

