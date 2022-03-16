YouGov (LON:YOU) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

LON:YOU opened at GBX 1,112.45 ($14.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. YouGov has a 12-month low of GBX 950 ($12.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,600 ($20.81). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,281.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,352.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.77.

Get YouGov alerts:

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($18.99) per share, for a total transaction of £306.60 ($398.70).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.